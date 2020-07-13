A new gate arm system will go live in the Sixth and Cherry parking garage, 555 Locust St., at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, according to a city news release.
Parking fees in city garages are $1 per two hours, with the first hour being free. The maximum daily fee is $5.
City ordinances prohibit hourly parkers from parking in a garage for more than 72 hours. Violators' vehicles can be towed.
The Columbia City Council in October 2017 approved spending about $1 million to install the gate arms. Problems with payment software delayed their operation, though.
The new systems allow customers to either pay at a walk-up machine or directly at the exit. Customers can use a credit or debit card, a CoMo Park Card Google, Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay at the exits.
Cash is accepted only at walk-up machines, and exact change is required. Parkmobile payments will no longer be accepted in garages but will continue to be an option for on-street meters.
Parking fees are enforced in garages from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gate arm systems have already been implemented in the city's Gate arm systems will go online in city garages at Eighth and Walnut streets and Tenth and Cherry streets. They are scheduled to go online at the Fifth and Walnut streets garage on July 27 and at the Short Street garage on Aug. 3. There is no definitive date for starting a gate arm system at the Eighth and Cherry garage.
Staggering the beginning of their operation will allow Parking Utility staff to be on-site for any potential troubleshooting that becomes necessary.