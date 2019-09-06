The nearly $1 million Gate Arms project needs over $200,000 in additional funds for equipment intended to improve system efficiency and implementation, according to an ordinance submitted by the Public Works Department.
If authorized by the Columbia City Council, the increased funding would allow for the purchase and installation of project additions including occupancy signs, credit card readers and bill change dispensers.
The ordinance will be voted on during the council's meeting Sept. 16.
Transit and Parking Manager Leah Christian said that due to leadership change in the department the project was put on hold but is now back on track as the city reviews “opportunities to improve service.”
The project, approved by the council in 2017, is designed to standardize all six city parking garages with new technology such as credit and mobile pay options, pay-on-foot machines and occupancy signs that signal to customers if a garage is vacant or full.
The project will also help with data collection. The new systems will provide information on what type of user enters the garage and for how long. The usage data can help inform parking policies and potentially increase permit sales or hourly parking, Christian said.
Though the timeline for the project remains tentative, the city continues to move closer toward its aimed completion this winter, marketing specialist for the department Ashlyn Sherman said.
More Parking Updates:
The Parking Advisory Commission has pushed forward a recommendation from 2017 that prohibits the resale of city parking permits at a higher cost.
Commission member Greg Cecil was on the Parking and Traffic Management Task Force when the recommendation was originally proposed.
“We as a board were concerned about anybody having parking passes and then reselling them at a profit,” Cecil said. “We didn’t think that was good public policy.”
This ordinance will also be voted on during the council’s meeting Sept. 16.
