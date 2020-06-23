A new gate system will be implemented at 8 a.m. Wednesday in city parking garages at 17 N. Eighth St. and 1000 Cherry St.
The gated system, which was approved by Columbia City Council in October 2017, will provide convenience for customers using the Eight and Walnut garage and the Tenth and Cherry Street garage, according to a news release from the city.
City Marketing Specialist Ashlyn Sherman told the Missourian that the delay in using the gates was caused by payment software issues.
The city had to decide which services would work best with unattended transactions. Negotiating and authorizing agreements with payment software companies took time, she said.
The new system allows customers to pay upon exit — rather than immediately after parking — and provides more payment options such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, credit card and debit card.
Cash is accepted only at walk-up machines, which will not provide change. Parkmobile will stop services in the garages, but will continue to be available for street meters, the release said.
The parking fee in all garages is $1 per two hours with a maximum daily charge of $5. Once the payment is processed, customers have 15 minutes to exit, according to the release.
Cars may be towed away for hourly parking when vehicles are left in the garage for more than 72 hours.
The news release noted that use of the gates will allow parking staff to obtain data, such as how many users each garage has, the times of day that are busiest and how long customers are parking. This data will allow the city to determine future business operations.
Installation of the gates for the remaining garages is tentatively scheduled in two-week intervals.
The exact dates for their activation will be shared with the community, the news release said.