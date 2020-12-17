Construction on Columbia's new Gateway Plaza is set to begin in January at the southeast intersection of Broadway and Providence Road.
The Mayor's Taskforce for Bicentennial Celebration Planning met Thursday to discuss next steps for the 2021 bicentennial celebration events, including Gateway Plaza.
Kathy Becker, executive director for the Downtown Community Improvement District, confirmed the Gateway Plaza will begin construction in January. Becker said the plaza will spell out "Columbia" in five-feet-tall letters with the 'o' being an orb about 8-feet-tall. According to previous Missourian reporting, the orb will contain words and statements describing Columbia.
The plaza will be five feet higher than the middle of the intersection, Mike Snyder, Parks and Recreation planning and development superintendent, said. This was a recent change in the plans, so the plaza would be visible from a longer distance.
"We met out there with the engineers with the letters to get an idea of what we wanted (the plaza) to look like from the intersection," Snyder said.
Discussion over a new bridge at Flat Branch Creek Park and restoration of the creek itself were also on the meeting agenda.
Snyder presented the plans for both the bridge at Flat Branch Creek and Gateway Plaza.
The bridge will be an open-air bridge with truss and gables connecting the railing to a point overhead, according to plans shown during the meeting. The bridge will be elevated, with an access point to the Gateway Plaza.
Snyder said right now the department is just fundraising for a basic model bridge, but with additional funding, the bridge can be modified and improved to add artistic and stylistic changes.
Snyder and David Lineberry, chair of the task force, said that the bridge is estimated to cost between $400,000 and $500,000.