The groundbreaking for the construction of Gateway Plaza has been postponed until 10 a.m. Friday because of inclement weather.
Gateway Plaza is set to include a sculpture that spells out the word “COLUMBIA” at the intersection of Broadway and Providence Road. The groundbreaking was originally set to take place at 10 a.m. Monday.
Nickie Davis, the executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, confirmed the postponement.
In a previous news release, Davis said the sculpture will include “5-foot stainless steel letters, plus an 8-foot globe that forms the ‘O.’”
“The design of the globe will feature words Columbians have used to describe their community as well as dates of important historical events. Each letter will include a brief description of historical themes such as civil rights milestones and the education of women in Columbia,” she added in the release.
Gateway Plaza will be the first in a series of downtown landmarks. Deb Sheals, chair of the CID Gateway committee, said it will be "one of the largest public art projects ever done in Columbia, and it will be greatly enhanced by the added celebration of Columbia's history.”
The CID has been saving up funds for the project for close to 10 years but is offering opportunities for community members to sponsor one of the individual letters of the sculpture. Persons interested should contact the Downtown Community Improvement District at 573-442-6816.