Gateway Plaza installation to be completed in just over a month

Fabricator Emmett Russell works on the globe that will be a part of a larger sculpture set to go up on the corner of Providence and Broadway on Wednesday at Russellbilt in Columbia. Russell has been working on the project for about a month.
A collection of tools lay on the top of a tool trolley Wednesday at Russellbilt in Columbia. Russell has been working in Columbia since 2009 and is known for his work on the sign for the Silverball Arcade & Bar
Sparks fly inside of the globe while Emmett Russell works Wednesday at Russellbilt in Columbia. Russell says that this is the largest project he’s ever done and it “allowed me to see what I can handle”.
Eight years of planning and development will come to fruition in a little over a month when downtown Columbia’s Gateway Plaza is unveiled, celebrating the city’s 200th anniversary.
Phase two of the plaza was finished in July. The city celebrated the completion of the green space to surround the massive sculpture, as reported previously by the Missourian. The plaza is on the corner of Broadway and Providence, a prominent spot leading into downtown.
According to The District, the centerpiece of the plaza will be a sculpture consisting of 5-foot-tall metal letters spelling out “Columbia.” The “o” will be a globe 8 feet in diameter that includes words chosen by the community.
Emmett Russell, a metal and wood fabricator, is making the sculpture. Russell is known for his work on the sign for the Silverball Arcade & Bar and a metal grandfather clock he made for radio host Joe Rogan. While building the sculpture, Russell has posted updates on his Facebook and Instagram.
According to previous Missourian reporting, plans for the piece started in 2013, when The Downtown Community Improvement District started to look into ways to add gateways into downtown. As plans started to develop, they took shape in the current design. Once completed, the sculpture will be one of the largest public arts projects in Columbia.