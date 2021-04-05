Motorists can expect a lane closure beginning Friday on I-70 as the Missouri Department of Transportation conducts geological testing to prepare for a new bridge.
The department plans to bore through the Missouri River Bridge and collect soil samples and rock characteristics from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.
The testing will help design plans for a new bridge.
This process requires the closure of the westbound driving lane from the Route BB interchange to one mile west of the Missouri River Bridge. Motorists can expect signs, delays and having to slow down.
If crews are not able to complete the work this weekend, they will return the following weekend, closing the lane again.
Bridge construction is expected to begin in 2022, but no timeline has been established.
More information on this project and other transportation-related matters can be found on the department’s website or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.