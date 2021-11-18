Wednesday, Nov. 24
Candy Cane Crib at Logboat Brewing Company
The Candy Cane Crib returns to Logboat Brewing Company, 504 Fay St. The lights will turn on at 6:06 p.m., and a few special guests, including Truman the Tiger and the Grinch, will be making guest appearances. Christmas movies will be shown in the yard. The event starts at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Friday, Nov. 26
The Crossing Magic Tree lighting
The Crossing will kick off its Magic Tree lighting starting at 5:30 p.m. at 3615 Southland Drive with festive music and photo booths. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Magic Tree lighting at Village of Cherry Hill
From 5-8 p.m., Cherry Hill will hold its Holiday Festival including the lighting of the Magic Tree at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of family fun with face painting, food trucks and hay rides. Santa will make an appearance as well. The ShowMe Brass band and CIS Madrigal Choir will also be presented at the event. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Shelter Insurance Holiday Tree lighting
Shelter Insurance will host its tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. with the lights turning on at 6:10 that evening at 1817 W. Broadway. The West Middle School Choir and Band will perform holiday songs. Shelter Insurance will also unveil the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights in Shelter Gardens. Santa will be present, and the Garden of Lights will be available to the community Friday and Saturday evenings after the event through Christmas. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Friday, Dec. 3
Santa arrives at the Columbia Mall
Starting Dec. 3, Santa can be found at the Columbia Mall, and while the event is open to the public, tickets are required. Walk-ups are permitted if there is space available. Before the mall opens, Santa will meet with any who may have special needs where extra sensory care will be taken as photos are taken. Santa will be there until Christmas Eve when he has to head home to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas Day.
Living Windows
The Living Windows tradition in downtown Columbia returns. From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be live performances, open houses, shopping, snowflakes on Broadway, the Magic Tree and visits with Santa. The event is free and open to the public. Find more information on the event Facebook page.
“A Smalltowne Christmas”
The holiday musical “A Smalltowne Christmas” will premiere at the Macklanburg Playhouse by The Playhouse Theatre Company at Stephens College. This is the first showing of the musical at any college campus in the country. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, and 2 p.m. Dec. 5. For more information, visit the website.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Christmas Resale at St. Thomas More Newman Center
The public is welcome to shop gently used Christmas decorations for garage sale prices at the St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave. The sale will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Sunday will be Buy One Get One day with everything being free from 1-1:30 that day. The sale will be held upstairs in the multi-purpose room. Donations for the resale are welcome on Dec. 2-3. Volunteers are also needed to set up Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Christmas at Pierpont General Store
Stop by Pierpont General Store, 7650 Highway 163, from 3 to 7 p.m. for photos with Santa. Pets are welcome. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
The Grinch Photo Night
From 7 to 8 p.m., the Grinch will hold the first night of pictures at Brookthorn Court. In exchange for a photo, the Grinch asks that a donation is made to True North of Columbia. The event will also feature lights and living windows. More information can be found at the event Facebook page.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Veterans United drive-thru light display
The drive-thru light display at Veterans United opens to the public and will run nightly through Dec. 19. The display is at 4700 Providence Road. Visitors should approach from State Farm Parkway and enter on Southampton Drive. More information is available on the Facebook page.
Friday, Dec. 10
Ms. Claus’ story time
At Speckled Frog Toys and Books, Ms. Claus will be making a guest appearance to read a story and lead a craft. The event starts at 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Winter Wonderland
The public is invited to bring their pets for a photo with Santa from 4 to 6 p.m. at Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue training center, 4107 White Tiger Lane. Guests will receive a goodie bag for your dog and a paw ornament crafting table among other surprises. Entry is $10, and more information can be found on the event Facebook page.