Returning for its 187th year, the Boone County Fair will be held this week at the Central Missouri Events Center in Columbia.
The fair is scheduled to open Tuesday and run until Saturday with events and contests scheduled throughout the week. Activities kick off Monday evening with Family Fun Night at 5:30 p.m.
This will be the fair’s second year back at the Boone County fairgrounds at 5212 Oakland Gravel Road. Prior to 2020 — when the fair was replaced by a one-day ham show in Hallsville — it spent four years in Sturgeon.
One of the fair's largest attractions is the ham show, which permits one entry per household and must be a "traditional Boone County sugar-cured ham." Smoked hams are forbidden. The top 40 will be auctioned off at the ham breakfast on Saturday and often go for hundreds of dollars.
Divisions include the youth ham show and the open ham show. To participate in the youth ham show, contestants must be 5 or older and an affiliate of a youth organization like a church group or Future Farmers of America.
Hams are judged based on eight categories: eye appeal, outside color, smoothness of skin, fitting, trim, firmness, meatiness and aroma. Any odor suggesting spoilage is grounds for disqualification.
Hams, after presentation and judgment, will be sold by the ham — not the pound.
The livestock show will feature market beef, dairy and working goats, meat goats, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine. Awards will be given for qualities such as herdsmanship, sportsmanship and showmanship, as well as a master showman award.
Tuesday, sheep and meat goats will be on display at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, swine will be shown at 6 p.m. and Thursday’s events will include a beef show.
Other contests include the baby contest, which permits children under 5 years old and asks children to dress in play clothing. The Little Mister & Little Miss competition allows children 5 to 7 years old to give heir name, age, and favorite thing about the fair. The fair makes a point of stating this is not a pageant; excessively frilly attire and makeup are deemed inappropriate.
The Boone County Royalty Competition crowns a princess (between the ages of 8 and 12), a teen queen (between 13 and 16) and a queen (between 17 and 22). Appropriate conduct is asked of all participants.
The fair's nightly events include:
- Face painting.
- A magical juggler.
- A balloon twister.
- The Royal Legacy Circus.
- Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus Live performance.
- Show Me Swine Races.
- A beer garden with live music.
The fair will close Saturday with a car show at 5 p.m. and a demo derby at 6:30 p.m.
Starting Tuesday, gates open for the carnival at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 through Friday and $15 on Saturday. Veterans with military ID and children under 7 may enter for free.
See events and times at the fair's website here.