The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will take your unwanted pesticides from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, at a facility on Rangeline Road.

The department is partnering with the Missouri Soybean Association's Bay Farm Research Facility to provide the service. The location for drop-off is the Missouri Soybean Association's Bay Farm Research Facility at 5601 S. Rangeline Road. 

What you can bring:

  • Unwanted pesticides
  • Rodenticides
  • Dewormers
  • Fly tags
  • Fertilizers containing pesticides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Herbicides

What you can't bring:

  • Paint
  • Explosives
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Yard waste
  • Electronics
  • Trash
  • Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors and pesticide retailers

Go here for more information or get a flyer for the event to share with your neighbors.

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, Fall 2019. Studying magazine editing. Reach me at sarah.straughn@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

