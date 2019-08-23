The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will take your unwanted pesticides from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, at a facility on Rangeline Road.
The department is partnering with the Missouri Soybean Association's Bay Farm Research Facility to provide the service. The location for drop-off is the Missouri Soybean Association's Bay Farm Research Facility at 5601 S. Rangeline Road.
What you can bring:
- Unwanted pesticides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Herbicides
What you can't bring:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors and pesticide retailers
Go here for more information or get a flyer for the event to share with your neighbors.