The Salvation Army is holding its annual Angel Tree program, a clothing and toy drive, in order to help families receive assistance on Christmas.
Families can put in an application for an Angel Tree Tag, which contains information about children in Boone County for people who would like to purchase gifts, according to a press release. The number of applicants for assistance has risen by 58%, according to the Salvation Army.
All three Wal-Mart locations in the Columbia area will be participating. Those wishing to purchase gifts can pick up the tags at the stores, with a return date for gifts is Dec. 16.
Adopt-A-Family, along with the Angel Tree program, are used to help families in need during the holidays. The programs help families who can't afford toys, clothing and food.
If you would like to Adopt-A-Family or a child, please call 573-442-3229 or email Nancy.Holloway@usc.salvationarmy.org.