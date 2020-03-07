The True/False Film Fest brings in lots of customers for many Columbia businesses. But smaller businesses — run by Girl Scouts still in elementary school — thrive, too.
Those who attended the festival were likely approached by at least one pint-sized salesperson trying to sell Girl Scout Cookies.
At $5 a box, the cookies tempt the masses of moviegoers flooding the streets of downtown Columbia.
Members of Troop 71765 strategically staked out their stand on the corner of Ninth Street and Broadway.
“We chose this spot because it’s between The Blue Note and Missouri Theatre, so we get a lot of people walking by,” said Jessica Cropp, the mother of a Scout.
“Last year, sales were huge,” Cropp said. “This year, a lot of troops from out of town came.”
“I like asking people to buy the cookies,” said Ayden Cropp, Troop 71765 member. “When they say no, I do get a little disappointed, though.”
Members of Troop 71990 set up shop in front of Poppy but would not be confined to a single selling spot. The girls brought a “mobile unit,” a wagon full of cookies, to increase sales.
“The owner of Poppy was so welcoming and is letting us sell in front of the store,” said Hilary Trammell, the mother of a girl in Troop 71990.
Liz Tucker, owner of Poppy, said, “I really hadn’t thought about it helping business, I just thought it would be a fun addition.”
Members of Troop 71700 from Ashland camped out in front of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
“We signed up for this spot through the Columbia businesses website back in February,” said Amy, a mother who came to Columbia with her two daughters and declined to give her last name.
Amy’s daughters, Samantha and Alyson, started their selling shift at noon and would sell until 3 p.m. Their troop had been manning the spot since 9 a.m.
“So far the troop sold 75 to 100 boxes,” Amy said. “You don’t know how many you’re going to sell, it could be five or 30 to 50 in the next 10 minutes. A man bought 20 boxes as a way to pay it forward. He asked us to give some away to kids.”
Some troops will be back Sunday to defend their downtown cookie-selling territory.