The 2022 Girl Scout cookie season is officially in full swing with tabling beginning Friday.
After getting an early start in January, the rest of the season will go until March 31.
The Cookie Finder app allows customers to use their zip codes to find local tabling times and locations. According to the app, The Grind Coffee House on Forum Boulevard and Hy-Vee on Nifong Boulevard are among the first locations where Girl Scout troops will be setting up Friday.
Fan favorites such as Thin-Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and Trefoils will be sold along with a brand new cookie introduced this year. Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored créme and a dash of sea salt.
Lauren Slamb, spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, said consumers may want to stay ahead of the curve as the new cookies are anticipated to sell fast, along with the only gluten-free option, caramel chocolate chip.
Through the Girl Scout cookie selling process, young women cultivate five essential skills when it comes to cookie entrepreneurship: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
Slamb emphasized that the proceeds from cookie sales stay local and fund troop activities throughout the year. Customers are encouraged to try different flavors to support local Girl Scouts if their first choice isn't available.