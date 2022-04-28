It's a Monday afternoon, and Fairview Elementary School has just been let out for the day.
However, one classroom remains lively, filled with about 20 young girls, ranging from second to fourth grade, who are gathered to practice for Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run.
Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization that has developed over 200 local councils, including the Heart of Missouri group.
Each fall and spring, a season consists of after-school practices that prepare the youngsters for a 5K race in which the girls can run with any important women in their lives — a parent, friend or mentor for example.
The Heart of Missouri group will be running the 5K race at 9 a.m. Saturday at Albert-Oakland Park.
Practices begin not out on the school track, but in a classroom with a lesson from coach Gwen Wilson on different skills, including communication, confidence and gratitude. These discussions are meant to educate young women by building essential skills needed to navigate their lives.
“Not all girls have the opportunity to participate in a 5K,” says Wilson, a medical librarian in the MU Department of Family and Community Medicine who volunteers as head coach of the Heart of Missouri group that trains the students at Fairview. “Participating in that type of event and truly getting to experience a larger community coming together to participate in a race I think is a very impactful and a unique experience.”
Wilson explains that growing up in rural Missouri, she was never exposed to after-school programs like Girls on the Run. She says she struggled with finding a sport as a young woman and feels that the changes brought on by Title IX, which became law 50 years ago, have transformed the game in women’s athletics.
“I think one thing that Title IX has done is it has given girls more opportunities. There's just so many [sports] that I never even knew about when I was a kid,” Wilson says.
“I’m just blown away with all of the opportunities that girls have now," she added. "I think one thing that Girls on Run does too is help bring that awareness to all the opportunities that Title IX has brought to them and given them the empowerment to go forward with that.”
When asked about a lesson that she learned through the program, third grader Sylvia Smith took a moment before responding.
“You can be anything you want to be,” Smith said with a smile.
Girls on the Run also emphasizes building strong relationships with other women, whether that means making friends within the program, finding a role model in the coaches or meeting some female college students that volunteer at the race.
Gamma Phi Beta, a sorority at MU, is partnered with Girls on the Run as its national philanthropy. Its members attend the races as well as host several fundraising events for the foundation throughout the year.
Sorority members like MU sophomore Elisabeth Seabaugh volunteered at the fall of 2021 5K race. She remembers braiding some of the girls’ hair, making signs and cheering the runners on.
“I remember a little girl coming up to me after the race and she was like, ‘You guys motivated me to finish, you gave me that last little push,’ and I don't know, you feel like you're doing something, even if it is just motivating them to finish that last little bit," says Seabaugh. "It feels good.”
Olivia Schawel, also a sophomore Gamma Phi Beta member, remembers doing Girls on the Run herself in fifth grade.
“I remember my mom wanted me to do it for some of the same reasons that our sorority does it now, just because it's a way to kind of empower younger girls which is something that all girls need,” Schawel says.
“Definitely now looking back on it and seeing what we do with Girls on the Run, it helps me remember how it can help a younger girl, so yeah I would definitely say it's a good experience,” Schawel adds.
Although it costs $150 to join the team, this local program offers scholarships to any girl who needs one. Wilson encourages more parents to enroll their daughters in their program.
“One thing that I’m super proud of our Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run is that we work a lot with our community to have donors, so any girl who applies, we will work so that they are not turned down,” Wilson said.
“We really pride ourselves in that no girl is turned down by the inability to pay," she said. "We work to bring down those barriers similar to Title IX.”