Families and community members gathered Saturday at Albert-Oakland Park with colorful signs and cowbells to cheer on the runners of the Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run end-of-season 5K.
Pre-race events, including face painting, a hair-coloring station called "happy hair," a selfie station, vendors and food, began at 9 a.m. The race started at 10 a.m. and wrapped up around noon.
Typically, Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run hosts two 5Ks a year, but because of COVID-19, the past three were canceled. This is the first 5K it has been able to host since fall 2019, and Council Director Cheryl Unterschutz was excited to be back.
Unterschutz has been with Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run since 2015. To her, the organization is very special.
"We build life skills for girls," she said. "... It's just one of those programs that I think every girl wishes they would have had when they were growing up because we all navigate those difficult situations of relationships that are hard to manage, or self-doubt. The program really addresses all of those things directly and gives girls tangible ways to handle those situations in a positive, proactive way."
Unterschutz stressed that while the program is called Girls on the Run, it's not just a running program. To her, it is really about building life skills to help girls be confident and to build healthy, lasting relationships.
"A few years ago, one of the girls that we had said, ‘Before I started Girls on the Run, I had 0% confidence. Now I have 100,000% confidence. I feel like a queen — that's how much confidence I have,’" Unterschutz said. "That's kind of my motto to remind me that this is why we do this."
MU sophomore Hannah Pisani is proof that Girls on the Run has lasting positive effects. Pisani participated in Girls on the Run as a kid, so when it was time to sign up for an organization to volunteer with for her service learning class, she immediately knew what to choose.
“I loved it," she said of her time in the program. "I made a lot of friends there that I'm still friends with today. It actually projected me into a running career — I started cross country afterward.”