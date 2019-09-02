You are the owner of this article.
Giving back to the tree that gives

Twirling in her light blue tutu and bright pink sneakers Monday morning, Athena Stancil dropped her stuffed unicorn and picked up a scrub brush.

Together with her mom and her older brother, the 4-year-old decided the night before to spend the Labor Day holiday doing some hard labor. The family took it upon themselves to clean up one of Athena’s new favorite spots, the state champion bur oak near McBaine.

Athena Stancil, 4, plays with bark from the Big Bur Oak Tree that have been damaged by paint

Athena Stancil, 4, plays with bits of bark Monday from the Big Bur Oak Tree that have been damaged by paint. Mother Heather Smithee said the idea to clean up the tree occurred to her when she brought Athena out to see the tree for the first time and the girl said seeing the colors on the tree "made her heart sad."

Heather Smithee, a preschool teacher at Rock Bridge, said her daughter fell in love with the 400-year-old tree when she took her there last week. The family just moved back to Columbia from Florida in June to be closer to Smithee's family. Athena said she "loves climbing the tree," but "all the colors" made her sad.

The largest bur oak in Missouri, also known as the Big Tree, is popular with locals and tourists alike.

But it has also become a hot spot for vandalism.

Matthew Moher and Athena Stancil, 4, peel layers of paint off a concrete base for a plaque

Matt Moher, 14, and Athena Stancil, 4, peel layers of paint off a concrete base for a plaque Monday next to the Big Bur Oak Tree. The family managed to remove large layers of paint by scrubbing the concrete with soap and scratching it off with keys. "Imagine what we could do if everybody took half an hour to help clean this," Smithee said.

"It started four or five years ago," property owner John Sam Williamson said Monday morning. He said he's at a loss about how to stop it.  

Cuss words, declarations of eternal love and an invitation to prom are among the words painted on, and, in some cases, carved into the tree bark. Also targeted: a bench next to the tree and a concrete slab that used to hold up a plaque. Williamson said the marker was "shot at" and "hammered off" years ago.

The tree's newest fan was upset by the desecration. Sunday night, Smithee said Athena "got teary-eyed," and told her: "Mama, the paint is making the tree sad, and that makes my heart sad."  

Then, Smithee said, while she was out walking the dog, a neighbor brought up the condition of the tree. "Everybody cares about this, so I decided to do it," she said. "Somebody has got to start and get the ball rolling."

Monday, the family focused on the concrete slab next to the tree, which appears to have taken the brunt of the vandalism.

"It’s just layers and layers of paint on here," Smithee said after about 45 minutes into scrubbing and peeling with her fingers on one side of the concrete post.

Matthew Moher uses a scrub to remove graffiti letters from a concrete base for plaque

Matt Moher uses a scrub to remove graffiti letters from a concrete base for a plaque Monday next to the Big Bur Oak Tree. Moher's mother, Heather Smithee, and sister, Athena Stancil, 4, showed up at 10:30 a.m. with a cooler of water, two buckets, a bottle of Al's Totally Awesome detergent and a scrub brush to clean up what they could. 

On the opposite side, Matt Moher, Smithee’s 14-year-old son, started to use a metal clipper to chip off the paint, as Athena attempted to do the same with her mom’s Hy-Vee membership card.

"We’re doing so good over here," Matt said between some competitive bickering with his little sister. "Teamworks!"

Athena's tiny hands, now fully covered in mud, kept on scraping at the paint. 

"Mama, look, it's coming off," she called out to Smithee.  

Athena Stancil, 4, shows Heather Smithee her dirt-covered hand after trying to dig up layers of paint from a concrete base for a plaque

Athena Stancil, 4, shows Heather Smithee her dirt-covered hand after trying to dig up layers of paint with her nails from a concrete base for a plaque Monday next to the Big Bur Oak Tree. Smithee plans to return on one of the coming weekends to clean off more graffiti, even as she acknowledges that there might be new layers when she returns. 

Smithee said it’s important for her to teach her children about helping out.

"It’s good for them to learn to do stuff for the community," she said. "It can’t hurt, right? And I think about things like this — like how hard is it to help out the old lady next door, bringing in her grocery? People just ignored little things like that."

Smithee said she doesn’t doubt people will continue to vandalize the site, but she hopes her efforts will make more people aware of the issue. Her Facebook post about her Labor Day plan has garnered praise, tips and offers to help the next time she’s at it.

Three people were charged in 2016 for vandalizing the tree after they posted a selfie bragging about the vandalism on Facebook, Williamson said. But, he added, most people get away with it.

"There’s no point" installing camera surveillance, Williamson said. "They’ll probably steal the cameras."

Williamson, whose family has owned the property and the Big Tree in McBaine for six generations, drove out to the site to thank Smithee’s family.

"I appreciate that you’re doing this," he said. "Thank you for coming out."

Smithee and her kids scrubbed, scraped and peeled for two hours Monday morning. She posted an update on her Facebook post showing off her pink pineapple bucket full of pieces of paint.

"We’ll be back with a real scraper," she vowed.

George Prica and granddaughter Georgia Davis, 11, stop by the Big Bur Oak Tree

George Prica and granddaughter Georgia Davis, 11, stop by the Big Bur Oak Tree on Monday, while Heather Smithee and Matt Moher clean graffiti off a concrete base for a plaque. It was Davis' first time visiting the tree. Prica lamented the lack of respect for the around 350-year-old tree. "I've often thought of using a pressure hose to remove some off the surface," Prica said, referring to the layers of graffiti paint on the tree.

