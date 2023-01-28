Giving Gardens grows for a cause

A watering hose drips after being used on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. The nursery offers annual and perennial plants, as well as hanging baskets, potted plants, shrubs, succulents, herbs and vegetables.
Carol Gasperson chats with a coworker on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Gasperson worked at the Giving Gardens for nine years before taking a few years off before coming back this growing season.
Carol Gasperson holds a citronella plant that was cut and started days earlier that is beginning to root on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Making cuttings help cut down costs to the greenhouse.
Rows of newly planted cuttings wait to be watered on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Carol Gasperson said that the adults living with disabilities who work at the facility had planted these starter plants in the day.
Despite cool temperatures outside, the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprises Giving Gardens is beginning the 2023 growing season in the heated greenhouse on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. The Giving Gardens has one heated greenhouse, and two hoop houses that are utilized in the spring and summer months.
Carol Gasperson has spent nine years working at CMSE Giving Gardens and after a brief hiatus decided to return this year.
"The humidity and sun are great," Carol Gasperson said, remarking she doesn't get chapped lips in the winter from working in the greenhouse.
When she was asked if she would return this year, she said she happily agreed. Gasperson enjoys the sunshine, working with the plants and soil, and the people she works along side while nurturing plants from seeds or cuttings, to products shoppers will purchase this spring and summer.
Many of Gasperson's coworkers are adults who live with disabilities. Giving Gardens is a part of the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprises. According to the website, the organization's mission is, "to provide people with severe disabilities in the Central Missouri area the vocational training and employment opportunities that will help them achieve and maintain the most normal and satisfying quality of life that they are capable of during their adult life."
Brian Lee, greenhouse manager, said that CMSE was started over 50 years ago, and is considered a small operation with its one heated greenhouse, and two hoop houses. Lee also mentioned that the greenhouse sees a vivid transformation as the seasons change, and this is the beginning of the growing season.
The winter hours for the Giving Gardens is limited to 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays. Currently, there is a variety of succulents available for purchase and more plant variety to come, including both annuals and perennials, as well as flowers, vegetables, herbs, and more.