Giving Gardens grows for a cause

Carol Gasperson has spent nine years working at CMSE Giving Gardens and after a brief hiatus decided to return this year.

"The humidity and sun are great," Carol Gasperson said, remarking she doesn't get chapped lips in the winter from working in the greenhouse. 

Carol Gasperson chats with a coworker on Friday

Carol Gasperson chats with a coworker on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Gasperson worked at the Giving Gardens for nine years before taking a few years off before coming back this growing season.
Rows of newly planted cuttings wait to be watered on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Rows of newly planted cuttings wait to be watered on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Carol Gasperson said that the adults living with disabilities who work at the facility had planted these starter plants in the day.
A watering hose drips after being used on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

A watering hose drips after being used on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. The nursery offers annual and perennial plants, as well as hanging baskets, potted plants, shrubs, succulents, herbs and vegetables.
CMSE Giving Gardens begin growing plants for the 2023 season

Despite cool temperatures outside, the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprises Giving Gardens is beginning the 2023 growing season in the heated greenhouse on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. The Giving Gardens has one heated greenhouse, and two hoop houses that are utilized in the spring and summer months.
A small succulent garden sits for sale on Friday

A small succulent garden sits for sale on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Succulent and fairy gardens are sold as is or could be combined with other available options.
Carol Gasperson holds a citronella plant that was cut

Carol Gasperson holds a citronella plant that was cut and started days earlier that is beginning to root on Friday at CSME Giving Gardens in Columbia. Making cuttings help cut down costs to the greenhouse.
