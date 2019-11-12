Columbia City Manager John Glascock announced De’Carlon Seewood as the next deputy city manager Tuesday.
Glascock said in a news release Seewood was chosen due to his background in economic development, human resources and community development, and his passion for public service will benefit the community and city.
Seewood graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1994 from Rockhurst University and received a master’s degree in public administration in 1997 from MU. He has over 13 years of experience in leadership roles in local government, including working as city manager of Ferguson since 2015.
“I am excited and honored to be joining the City of Columbia’s team,” Seewood said in the press release. “I look forward to being part of all the positive activities occurring in Columbia.”
Seewood’s salary will be $140,000 a year and will include a benefits package, according to the release. He will be sworn in Monday at 7 p.m. at the Columbia City Council meeting.
