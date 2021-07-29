City manager John Glascock, in his final budget proposal before he retires in January, is focused on city employees. Glascock proposed a 3% wage increase, which is estimated to cost the city around $3.5 million.
Glascock outlined his budget proposal during a Thursday afternoon news conference and began by praising city employees for maintaining a balanced budget during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At last year's budget proposal, Glascock called 2021 "a year of uncertainty," but Thursday he said the city's financial situation is "sound." The expected total spending for the 2022 proposed budget is $474 million and expected revenue is $444 million.
Last year's budget cut 78.5 full-time positions because of financial uncertainties due to the pandemic. Only 11 people in those positions were laid off. This year's proposal calls for 38.75 new full-time positions, but filling those positions has been an issue for the city, Glascock noted.
A $300,000 compensation and pay plan study will be completed in 2022 to help the city "adjust wages, be more competitive and ensure we are offering proper benefits" to the city's employees, he said. Glascock said he wanted to "prioritize employees after several years of cuts."
Glascock said a 0.5% performance pay increase will be awarded for top performers. City employees and some family members will also have a chance to receive 15% off tuition for undergraduate and graduate courses through the city's partnership with Columbia College, which is an increase from last year's offer of 10% off.
Glascock noted that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over and said more work needs to be done to increase vaccination rates and stop the spread of COVID-19. He proposed continuing fare-free transit on the city's public transit services for 2022 as one way of helping city residents cope with the continuing impact of COVID-19.
He also proposed six new full-time positions for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
The city has already received $12.6 million from the American Rescue Act out of $25.2 million allocated to the city. Use of the federal funds is undecided, but Glascock said that city staff is trying to determine the best way to use the funds to help Columbia residents who have been most affected by the pandemic.
Glascock also talked about Columbia's hospitality and tourism, which have been affected by the pandemic. The city offers rebates for restaurants, bars and other businesses in the hospitality industry, and funding from the general fund budget is being used to help businesses recover, he said.
The general fund covers daily operations for 20 city government departments at a projected total of $108.7 million in 2022.
Sales tax revenue increased higher than expected during the pandemic, with a 9% growth. Glascock said he wasn't expecting the same amount of growth in 2022, but does expect a growth of 3.2%.
One thing the pandemic hasn't slowed down is the construction of Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal. Glascock said the terminal is on schedule to be completed in 2022.
The budget proposes spending $46 million to help improve public safety, including six new positions for the Columbia Police Department, six new positions for the Health Department and five new positions for the Columbia Fire Department.
Glascock is in the process of looking for and acquiring land to build a new fire station on the east side of town. A south side fire station is under construction on Scott Boulevard near Route K.
Another proposed big spending item is improvements to the city's utilities, which took a $13.2 million cut in last year's proposal. This year, Glascock is proposing more than $26 million for capital improvement projects for the city's utilities:
- $5.7 million for water utilities.
- $8.4 million for electric utilities.
- $6.9 million for sewer utilities.
- $3.1 million for solid waste utilities.
- $2.2 million for stormwater utilities.
For the first time, this year's proposed budget is tied to the city's strategic plan, which the City Council approved earlier this month. Glascock made sure to emphasize that everything proposed in the budget falls within the plan.
Fiscal year 2022 begins Oct. 1 and must be approved by Columbia City Council members. Opportunity for the public to make comments will take place at the Daniel Boone City Building during the next three city council meetings:
- Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.