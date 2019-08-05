Interim City Manager John Glascock will announce the appointment of a permanent police chief during a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at city hall.
Glascock, who will officially become city manager when the City Council approves his contract in two weeks and he moves into the city, has spent much of the past few weeks talking to stakeholders about what they want in the next police chief and whether he should conduct a national search or apppoint Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones to the job.
Glascock named Jones to the interim role in January after the resignation of former Chief Ken Burton. Monday's scheduled announcement would indicate he has decided to forego a search.
Jones has been praised for increased transparency in the Police Department as well as instilling a philosophy of community policing among his officers.
The news conference will take place in the City Council chambers.