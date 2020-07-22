Columbia City Manager John Glascock will kick off deliberations over the proposed city budget for fiscal 2021 when he delivers his spending plan 10 a.m. Friday.
Glascock's budget is likely to be lean. He asked city departments earlier this year to submit individual budgets reflecting 10% cuts and earlier this summer said he would propose eliminating 78.5 city employee positions, 11 of which were occupied at the time.
One of the primary budget challenges is declining sales tax revenue due to the rise of online shopping. The coronavirus pandemic has compounded the problem this year, and Glascock has said he expects the impact of COVID-19 will be felt over the long term.
Glascock and City Finance Director Matthew Lue, during a spring budget work session, told the Columbia City Council that they anticipate a 10% decline in sales tax revenue for the current fiscal year. They floated significant increases in utility bills as an alternative source of revenue for next year, but Mayor Brian Treece said he's not in the mood to raise rates.
Fiscal 2021 begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2021. Once Glascock presents his budget proposal, as required by the city charter, the council will hold a series of meetings to refine it and gather public input.
An all-day council work session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 13. Staff will provide a deeper look into the proposed budget and answer questions from the council, according to a city news release. The public is invited to attend.
Public hearings will be held during the council's regular meetings at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.
Given precautions in place during the pandemic, residents are encouraged to watch Glascock's budget message live on Spectrum/Charter channel 992, Mediacom channel 80 or CenturyLink Prism TV channel 96. It also will be streamed live on the city's website.
The council meeting and work session also will be available for the public to watch on television and online.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available at como.gov beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Residents also will be able to review printed copies in the lobby of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.