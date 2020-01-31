The death of Glen O'Neal, a Columbia veteran whose body was found last July after he disappeared in June, was ruled an accidental drowning.
O'Neal's remains were found in the woods near mile marker 123.8 on Interstate 70 E on July 25, almost a month after his wife reported him missing, according to a Columbia Police incident/investigation report obtained by the Missourian this week under the Sunshine Law.
The report describes a man walking the perimeter of his property when he came across what he thought were human remains in Perche Creek. He told officers that he and his wife had purchased the property that June and in recent weeks, the water in the creek had risen to waist height.
A bracelet, a silver wedding ring and some tattoos helped authorities identify the body as O'Neal's. One of the bracelets bore the number for a suicide hotline. He had previously sought treatment for suicidal thoughts at the Truman Veterans' Hospital.
O'Neal said he’d been experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder since he was medically discharged from the military in 2003, according to previous Missourian reporting. He was in the first wave of military responders to the Twin Towers on 9/11, according to his brother-in-law, Gregory Silvey.
In July, his widow, Cheryl O'Neal, told the Missourian that her husband would sometimes leave without saying where he was going and be gone for days at a time. He usually kept in contact.
Glen O'Neal texted her June 30, the day he disappeared, that he'd be back that evening, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Columbia Police Department did not file a missing person report when Cheryl O'Neal called July 3 but instead filed a "Be On the LookOut" report.
The toxicology results in the incident report found methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system at the time of death. The report also showed he had norhydroxyzine in his system, which is commonly found in anti-anxiety and antiemetic medications, a pharmacist at the Mizzou Pharmacy-University Hospital said.
O'Neal stated in the “Be On the LookOut” report that her husband had “relapsed on meth on Father’s Day” of 2019.
"He is missed by lots of people," his wife said.
The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of cremation.
