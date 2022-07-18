Go COMO transit will add 10 new bus stops on the gold route starting Aug. 1, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department on Monday.
To maintain a route time of 45 minutes, the gold route will no longer be able to serve the Walmart Supercenter area on West Broadway. According to the release, those who wish to visit this location must use the red route, which will continue to provide service to the West Broadway Walmart area after Aug. 1.
Additionally, the western section of the red route will be altered to travel along West Worley Street instead of West Ash Street. This will allow the red route to take the stops on West Worley Street at Park De Ville Drive and at Basin Drive, formerly gold route stops.
The gold route, which currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station and travels west along the Worley Street corridor, will now also head north toward Parkade Plaza. According to the release, the route will add two new stops along North Garth Avenue, four new stops along Business Loop 70 West and four new stops on West Sexton Road.
The specific locations of the 10 new stops will be at:
- North Garth Avenue at Oak Towers Apartments
- North Garth Avenue at Austin Avenue
- Business Loop 70 West at North Garth Avenue
- Business Loop 70 West at Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital
- Business Loop 70 West at Parkade Boulevard
- Business Loop 70 West at Parkade Plaza
- West Sexton Road at Business Loop 70 West
- West Sexton Road at Mikel Street
- West Sexton Road at Jefferson Street
- West Sexton Road at Oak Street
After visiting these 10 new stops, the bus will return to its existing route on West Worley Street and travel toward Columbia Mall. After reaching the mall, the bus will return to the Wabash Bus Station, not revisiting Business Loop 70 during its eastbound return trip.
According to the release, some locations along the newly added section of the gold route will include Oak Towers Apartments, Mizzou North, Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital, Aldi and the future site of The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, expected to open in 2023.
Flyers with updated maps and schedules will be available to riders on the gold and red routes Monday and on all routes later this week. Riders can review details of the new routes on the Go COMO app and website, or on the City of Columbia social media.