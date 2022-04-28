Four Go COMO bus routes will be compressed on Friday morning due to a temporary driver shortage.
The black and orange routes will alternate with each other; as will the red and green routes. The change will occur during the beginning of the day and is expected to continue until early afternoon.
Temporary route compressions will be done similar to the way routes alternate on Saturdays.
The black route will begin normally at the Green Meadow Road and Carter Lane stop at 6:25 a.m. and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m. From there, it will change destination to the orange route and will depart from the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m.
The green route bus will begin normally at the Conley Road and Trimble Road stop at 6:25 a.m. It will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m., then change designation to the red route. It will depart from the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m.
The blue and gold routes will not be affected by the driver shortage.
Check the Go COMO app and Twitter account to see when routes will return to normal.
Maps of each route can be found at Gocomotransit.com or in the Go COMO app.