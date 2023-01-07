Columbia’s public transit service says it needs to temporarily combine bus routes because of an ongoing staffing shortage, proposing the city shift to longer loops — but no stop eliminations.
The possible changes are part of a presentation that the Columbia City Council will consider at a Monday work session and could take effect in February.
If the city proceeds with the changes, Go COMO’s weekday route timing would follow its current Saturday schedule, with three 90-minute loops offered “until operator staffing levels improve.” Normally, there are six 45-minute routes on weekdays.
In the presentation, Go COMO says it needs 45 bus operators to avoid them working overtime but only has 26 full-time and two part-time operators.
The staffing shortage means operators have been working mandatory overtime since August 2021, currently logging at least 12 extra hours each week — a requirement that lowers the job’s appeal for some prospective candidates, according to the presentation.
“The mental and physical toll incurred by a 52-hour minimum work week for the last 18 months has created burnout and low morale” among operators, reads one slide.
Go COMO’s proposed route combinations would:
- Merge the red and green routes along the Broadway corridor, extending from Park de Ville Drive near the West Broadway HyVee and Walmart to Conley Road and Keene Street.
- Combine the gold and blue routes, including the Columbia Mall and running along parts of Worley Street, Business Loop 70 West, Paris Road and Clark Lane.
- Connect the orange and black routes, going along Range Line Street, through downtown Columbia and the MU campus, and along Providence Road.
In addition to staffing problems, the presentation says Go COMO has also seen an increase in demand for both fixed routes and paratransit, both of which have risen above pre-pandemic levels.
Go COMO rides currently remain free.
The work session will be held at 5 p.m. Monday in the Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway. It will be open to the public and an agenda is available on the city’s website.