A minor modification to Go COMO's Blue Route will "meet more riders' needs as well as provide a safer boarding and off-boarding experience," according to a news release sent Thursday. The change is permanent and will take effect Monday.
On the updated route, the bus will now turn right on Orchard Lane from Ballenger Lane, turn right on McKee Street and then turn left on Rice Road, where it will resume following the rest of the original Blue Route.
The modification will make the route safer for riders by utilizing a bus shelter at the intersection of Orchard Lane and McKee Street, according to the release.
The Blue Route will add a posted stop at that intersection. Two stops, at Rice Road and Meadowvale Court and Rice Road and Ballenger Lane, will be removed in lieu of the new bus shelter location.
The updated route information will be reflected in new Go COMO schedule books, its website and the Go COMO app.