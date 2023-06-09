Go COMO will combine bus routes Monday due to a shortage of bus operators, according to a news release from the city.
Weekday fixed bus routes are expected to return to normal Tuesday.
The green route will do initial pickups along its partial route beginning at 6:20 a.m. The gold route will begin pickups at 6:25 a.m., and the black route at 6:30 a.m.
The three buses will arrive at Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m., where they will change designations to red, blue and orange, respectively.
From there, the red, blue and orange routes will depart from Wabash at 6:45 a.m. They will return at 7:45 a.m. and revert to green, gold and black.
Buses will continue to alternate designations this way until service concludes at 6:40 p.m.
Go COMO will post maps of the combined routes to its website on Saturday.
