GoCOMO transit, Columbia’s public transit service, is announcing a modification to its orange route beginning Monday to accommodate the opening of Room at the Inn on Ashley Street.
The change to the bus route is to accommodate residents and volunteers of the new Room at the Inn location at the former VFW lodge at 1509 Ashley Street.
The city purchased the building for $865,000 earlier this fall with the short-term plan of it being used by RATI for the coming winter.
On Monday night’s City Council agenda is an item allowing City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to sign an agreement with Columbia Interfaith Resource Center to use the former VFW building from Monday until April 2 and next fall from Nov. 1, 2023-Dec. 31, 2023.
The original plan was for Room at the Inn to move into the VFW building sometime in December while the the city made improvements. The plan had been for Room at the Inn to use a building provided by the Columbia Housing Authority until the VFW building was ready.
However, that transition process went smoother than expected allowing the emergency winter shelter to open at the VFW building.
This will be the first winter in recent history that RATI has had a permanent location for the winter. The emergency shelter usually bounces between volunteered churches to stay open during the winter. The VFW building offers a larger space and a better location for the emergency shelter.
Beginning Monday, the orange route bus will travel up Rangeline Street to the Ashley Street location and back down the usual Rangeline Street path.
To maintain its usual 40-minute time period for its route, stops along Park Avenue, North Fifth Street, and Wilkes Boulevard will only be visited once per route instead of the previous two times, according to a news release from the city.
To view the new or previous orange route routes, all changes will be posted to the GoCOMO social media, GoCOMO app, or the GoCOMO website.
Residents seeking immediate updates on changes made to bus services can sign up for text or email alerts on the CoMo Alert website.