GoCOMO transit, Columbia’s public transit service, is announcing a modification to its orange route beginning Monday to accommodate the opening of Room at the Inn on Ashley Street.

The change to the bus route is to accommodate residents and volunteers of the new Room at the Inn location at the former VFW lodge at 1509 Ashley Street.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you