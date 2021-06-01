MU Health Care's Go Girl Run will be held Saturday morning. Participants can choose between a half marathon and a 5K walk and run. Remote options are available for both events, which means runners can complete the race on their own time.
Runners can pick up packets from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the South Providence Medical Park. The packet can also be picked up on race day from 5:30 to 6:45 a.m. at the race site.
The event is meant to celebrate women and to promote health and fitness, according to the event website.
Registration is $109 for the half marathon and $49 for the 5K. The remote options are $89 and $40, respectively.
Participants in the event will receive a shirt, medal and a "finisher item."