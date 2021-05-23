As Kelsey, a brown Nigerian dwarf goat, wandered through the posing bodies at Four Oaks Farm on Sunday afternoon, many of the participants were relieved to once again be able to combine the healing effects of yoga with animal therapy through the Goat Yoga of Missouri event.
Jessica Baker, the owner and founder of the organization, said attendees have remarked how they've "been needing this for the last year."
Goat Yoga of Missouri held their first class in 2019 after Baker heard about the idea of combining yoga and animal therapy. She reached out to Lainey Morse, founder of Goat Yoga Central in Oregon, who inspired her to establish a similar organization in Missouri.
While she was initially worried about a lack of interest, more than 20 people attended the first class and Baker said their sessions continued to grow. She said the class was a way for entire families to come together. While parents may cherish the opportunity to be outside and stretch their bodies, Baker said the children are often just as excited to interact with the animals.
Reagan Wynn, who brought her whole family for their first goat yoga session, said it was therapeutic “to be with the animals, relaxing, and not worry about the moves.”
Her daughter, Morgan Wynn, said the best part of this experience was when the goats climbed on her back.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker said they altered their classes to allow for social distancing and to make sure their attendees felt safe and comfortable.
"The biggest challenges were trying to balance the goals of the business and then also making sure that we are being responsible toward the health pandemic that was going on."
Even when in-person classes were not possible, Baker said it was important to continue to support the community however she could. She said she did this through Zoom sessions with local elementary school teachers.
"Though we couldn't do goat yoga with the community, we could still share the animals during the time that was just really hard for people," Baker said.