GoCOMO riders desire more routes, more frequency

GoCOMO riders desire more routes, more frequency

For many who take the city’s bus service to jobs, to get groceries, and make it to doctor’s and other appointments, there is appreciation for the service it provides coupled with hope for more.

More routes, more frequency and more convenient stop locations were common desires GoCOMO bus riders expressed to Missourian reporters who rode buses on several days this month.

Brenda Wickerson takes the bus home

Brenda Wickerson takes the bus home after researching her family history at the public library Saturday in Columbia. She walked from her home near the Business Loop to the library before the bus service started running at 10 a.m.
The gold route bus driver makes his third loop

The gold route bus driver makes his third loop to the Columbia Mall on Saturday in Columbia. The busses run from 10 a.m. until 6:40 p.m. on Saturdays.
Cierra Murdock sleeps

Cierra Murdock sleeps on the gold route on the way back downtown Saturday in Columbia. “I like it, it’s free service,” Murdock said. “It saves gas, it saves money, and it’s safe.”
