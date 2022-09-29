GoCOMO riders desire more routes, more frequency

For many who take the city’s bus service to jobs, to get groceries, and make it to doctor’s and other appointments, there is appreciation for the service it provides coupled with hope for more.
More routes, more frequency and more convenient stop locations were common desires GoCOMO bus riders expressed to Missourian reporters who rode buses on several days this month.
For many, GoCOMO is their main source of transportation with few alternatives offering the value the bus gives them.
City resident Kmyra Davis has been using the bus since 2019. She said that she walks 30 minutes to get to her house from the bus stop.
“The bus could go further,” she said. “But the best part is it is free.”
The attitude expressed about the city buses was often satisfactory but included comments about how the city bus system could do more for the citizens of Columbia. The bus routes miss several key areas within Columbia, including the Social Security office and the factories located off Route B north of Paris Road.
Those managing the GoCOMO bus service have addressed some criticism in the past, including new stops and additions to routes. In August, the city added ten new stops to its gold route, which primarily traverses along West Worley Street and turns around at the Columbia Mall.
Several bus riders voiced their frustration about the bus loops around the mall and the Conley Road Walmart and shopping center. While the bus reaches these areas, the stops are on the main road, meaning bus riders have to walk along busy roads and across parking lots to reach their desired destination. After shopping, they have to walk back with bags or shopping carts.
For the Walmart on Conley Road, this is especially frustrating as the parking lot contains one long road that runs past the front of all the stores in the shopping center. Riders pointed out that this road also connects to Conley on both ends with the aid of traffic lights, meaning the bus route could keep a similar and safe path while saving shoppers long walks that often lack public sidewalks or protected crosswalks.
These walks are also not possible for disabled or elderly patrons of the bus, meaning they have to cut the mall or the Conley shopping center from the list of places they can regularly shop.
Still, appreciation was voiced for what GoCOMO provides, especially the free fares.
The free fare came about in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began in Missouri. The city budget for fiscal year 2023 includes the renewal of free fares, but whether the fares will remain free is unknown. City officials have stated that there is currently no plan for reimplementing fares.
One patron of the bus system, Dave Brown, said taking the bus saved him hundreds of dollars in gas. He also said that a lot of those who take the bus would not be able to benefit from the service if the fee is reinstated.
“I hope it stays free forever,” Brown said. “The buses have saved me hundreds and hundreds of dollars in fuel.”
A crisp morning breeze chilled the air one September morning at Wabash Bus Station. The station stands in the center of Columbia, two blocks north of Broadway, between Tenth and Orr streets. People gathered around the benches as the buses began parking in the lot at 7 a.m. prior to their first run of the day.
The diesel engine of the bus made everything difficult to hear, as the noisy hum filled the air on the orange route one day. The padded seats were lined up in pairs until the back of the bus, with barely enough leg room for anyone over 6 feet tall. Bright yellow guard rails lined the sides of the bus.
Waiting to catch the bus, Denise Westbrooks said that she wished there were more benches and huts at all of the stops throughout the routes. Westbrooks said she takes the bus to all of her appointments, with the furthest she had to walk being 3 or 4 miles, but the shortest being an eighth of a mile.
She said that though she has no problems riding the bus to these appointments, it is sometimes hard to catch.
“We really only have two chances in one hour to catch the bus,” she said.
Another rider who would not share their name said they are satisfied with the service the bus provides, noting that more routes and longer-running bus service would benefit themselves and others who work late shifts. Other riders shared their dissatisfaction with how often the bus comes, which is only about once an hour.
The current hours of service are 6:25 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturdays. Buses on Saturdays come half as often as they do on weekdays, leaving riders saying they have had to wait up to two hours.
The bus system also has four Tiger Lines associated with the university that run through campus on weekdays. They run at various times with at least one Tiger Line running anytime between 6 a.m. and midnight.
Multiple routes operate:
- The black route to the south covers about 4 miles outside the downtown area, stretching to Rock Bridge High School.
- The red route goes through the western part of Columbia, and stretches to the Mary Paxton Keeley Elementary School.
- The gold route covers more of the western portion of Columbia, reaching to north Fairview Road.
- The orange route covers a lot of the north of Columbia, and loops around East Brown School Road.
- The blue route operates to the east of the city to the Trowbridge Livestock Center.
- The green route covers the eastern side of Columbia, with a notable stop at the Women’s Hospital towards the end of the route.
- Tiger Line routes, which primarily serve students:
- The Hearnes Loop (401) has a small loop from the Hearnes parking lot to the MU Student Center.
- The Trowbridge Loop (402) covers the eastern parts of campus with notable stops on Rollins Street and at Trowbridge Livestock Center.
- The MU Reactor Loop (403) covers the western side of campus and a majority of Greektown. It makes notable stops at Walsworth Plaza and Naka Hall.
- The Campus Loop (405) connects campus with parts of downtown Columbia and runs during the evening and weekends.
The bus service does not serve far northeast, southeast or southwest portions of the city, despite the new developments along Scott Boulevard. Additional routes are currently not planned.
“We are prevented from adding more routes and stops at this time because of our lack of having enough operators,” said Public Works Information Specialist John Ogan. “We do not have a bus shortage at GoCOMO.”
He said the department is short nine drivers from having a full staff of 40, which would support current routes. For more to be added, the city would need even more drivers to manage hours.
The city has struggled to keep the bus service staffed. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe has stated that to combat staffing shortages the city must pay drivers a liveable wage. In a mayoral election forum in March , Buffaloe spoke about building out neighborhoods from densely populated areas with more bus riders.
“We need to be thinking about how we’re building, how we’re staffing,” she said. “And then also, what’s our end goal?”
International student Elvis Huambo stood outside Walmart in the midday sun. He said he waits a long time for the bus to arrive at the stops he uses.
The bus system serves him and other international students as, he said, they may not have the means to get a car while they pursue their education.
“I think they should increase the frequency,” Huambo said, pointing to what he sees as the system’s main flaw.
Another patron, Katerina Yams, an MU student, said she depends on the bus to take her to get groceries and to and from her home, because she came to Columbia without a car and is unable to afford one.
The public transit advisory commission approved the launch of a transit study to look at how the bus service can improve to better serve the city and surrounding areas with hope that it will allow the bus service to expand.
“We have budgeted $200,000 within our Public Works department for a transportation study to look at how the GoCOMO bus system can better serve the community,” City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said when he proposed the fiscal year 2023 budget in July. “Many of our residents rely on this service to get to work, the grocery store and the doctor’s office, but I feel it can be a better resource for many.”
“It is my hope this study will allow us to expand our transit system into different areas of town, making it more accessible and utilized,” he added.