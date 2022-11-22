The Columbia City Council on Monday approved the purchase of three 35-foot electric buses to add to Go COMO’s fleet.

In a move to both follow the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and expand public transit, $2.9 million in federal grant money in addition to around $540,000 in local funds will be used to purchase the buses, including funds provided by MU.

