The Columbia City Council on Monday approved the purchase of three 35-foot electric buses to add to Go COMO’s fleet.
In a move to both follow the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and expand public transit, $2.9 million in federal grant money in addition to around $540,000 in local funds will be used to purchase the buses, including funds provided by MU.
“They (MU) pay us money in order for us to run the Tiger Line, but that’s money that we can use to grant-match as well,” city spokesperson John Ogan said.
Originally, only two electric buses were going to be purchased with the funds, but due to bus pricing and local match funds, the city was able to purchase three instead.
Ogan also said that in the next 18 to 24 months, three more electric buses will be purchased, bringing the city’s fleet to 10. Those buses would be funded by a separate Federal Transit Administration grant in the amount of $2.2 million with $400,000 in local match funds.
According to a letter from City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to the City Council, the money would also fund new charging infrastructure inside the bus depot and verification of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and cost savings.
The buses are from BYD, which manufactures electric buses in Lancaster, California. The buses are a model known as K8M and are five feet longer than the current electric buses and have 38 more miles of range, according to the manufacturer.
Charge times also remain the same, according to BYD’s website, with a full charge taking about three hours. According to the letter, the expected lifespan of the buses is 10 years or 350,000 miles.
Diesel and CNG buses have faster refueling times as compared to electric.
“An electric bus can’t do that 12-hour range, so it takes two electric buses to to take care of that, whereas a diesel is only limited by the amount of fuel you put in it,” Ogan said.
Ogan said that while the city is expanding its fleet of alternative fuel buses to move away from diesel, some buses that run on natural gas will be kept in case of a grid failure or other situation in which electric buses might not be able to run routes.
CNG buses are still considered low-emissions vehicles, meaning they still qualify for federal grants similar to electric buses, he said.