After a fatal crash in his concrete truck Monday, a GoFundMe is collecting donations for Troy Boshears' family.
The fundraiser — opened Thursday — was created to support Boshears' wife, Jennifer Baumann-Boshears.
Boshears died after his truck overturned on Route Z. He was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
UPDATE: Route Z has reopened after a fatal crash this afternoon.https://t.co/aWi7xI3Ws7— Columbia Missourian (@CoMissourian) January 16, 2023
"Troy Boshears loved his life, his family, his truck, and most of all, his wife," the GoFundMe said. "He left behind so many people who loved him."
Boshears was one month shy of his 23rd birthday, according to the GoFundMe.
The GoFundMe states that all proceeds will go to Jennifer so "money won't be another challenge she has to worry about as she processes this loss."
You can find the GoFundMe here.
