Columbia College's Launer Auditorium was full of smiling supporters Friday as 35 adults graduated from the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia.
The free public high school gives adults the opportunity to return to school to earn their diplomas at any point in their lives. The centers have seen a 20% increase in total graduates since 2018, according to a news release.
"We hope to encourage more students to sign up and start taking steps to a more fulfilling future," Superintendent Eric Knost said.
For attendees, the commencement ceremony emphasized the importance of making good choices and the concept that people can always take control of their own futures.
"I have never ever been as inspired as I am to see the courage, the grit and just this outstanding effort to make a decision, as adults, to get it done," Knost said.
Graduates were supported by family and friends as they received their diplomas, handed to them by an educator of their choosing. Director Mike Reynolds awarded two students with the Ms. Jamy Memorial Scholarship, which honors a late Excel Center educator.
In addition to the Columbia center, there are Excel Centers in St. Louis and Springfield, with Florissant and Cape Girardeau centers opening soon.