Missouri Gov. Mike Parson spoke about recent success in the state and how to build a better future at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership Breakfast held Wednesday at The Crossing.
He described recent workforce and infrastructure success throughout the state and in mid-Missouri. Some examples he gave were the relocation of U.S. Department of Agriculture offices to Kansas City and receiving grants to repair the Rocheport bridge over the Missouri River.
"I will tell you this, Missouri is in good shape right now," Parson said. "We're heading in the right direction."
Parson said things like these happen when people work together in a team effort.
Parson spoke about the need to focus on the future generations in Missouri, which will come down to workforce and infrastructure development. He emphasized the importance of educating future generations before they enter the workforce and providing the tools necessary for them to succeed.
"If you don't have the workforce in place to bring businesses here to give them an opportunity to succeed and prepare these men and women for the future, we're kidding ourselves," Parson said.
The breakfast came one day after the Chamber of Commerce sent a news release celebrating Columbia's cost of living, which ranked 8.7% lower than the national average in the Cost of Living Index's third-quarter report for 2019.