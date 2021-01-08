Stephen Parshall of Columbia has been appointed to the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment Friday.
MHDC administers, and provides financing for, the construction of affordable housing. The Commission also provides funding for home loans to qualified, first-time buyers through a network of certified, private mortgage lenders.
Mortgage financing is facilitated through the sale of mortgage-backed securities and through the sale of tax-exempt bonds that the Commission is authorized to issue.
The commission administers federal and state low-income housing tax credits as well as the Affordable Housing Assistance Program Tax Credit (AHAP), federal HOME funds and the direct funding of several housing assistance programs, according to its website. It also administers funding to find permanent housing for the homeless and advises to non-profit housing organizations.
Parshall joined UMB Bank in 2013 as senior vice president of commercial lending. He is responsible for business development, relationship management and credit in central and greater Missouri for UMB, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Parshall worked as second vice president of government accounts for Central Trust Bank and was responsible for relationship management of government, association and non-profit client portfolios. He is a board member of the Missouri Colleges Fund and Woodhaven. He also sits on the Special Olympics of Missouri Finance Committee.
UMB Bank named Parshall Rookie of the Year in 2015 and Top Community Producer in 2016.