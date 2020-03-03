Goodrich Quality Theaters has filed for bankruptcy after nine decades of selling tickets and serving popcorn.
The Michigan-based movie chain has two locations in mid-Missouri: Forum 8 in Columbia and Capital 8 in Jefferson City.
According to the bankruptcy documents, the movie chain owes major corporations, including PepsiCo, Warner Brothers and Walt Disney Studios.
The smallest loan is more than $26,000 to Wabash Landing 11 LLC. The biggest loan is more than $1 million to Vistar Corporation.
"It is likely the company did not keep up with modern technology," said Curtis Bradley, a financial expert. "They have all this new competition with streaming services like Disney and Netflix."
Jenny Beasley of Columbia said she prefers to stay at home and watch movies.
"We stream everything," she said. "It's cheaper and unlimited."
Beasley said it is more convenient than going to the movies.
"I haven't been to a movie in two years, since my daughter was born," she said.
The company filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, also known as a reorganization bankruptcy.
The company is not a total loss because the debtor "usually proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time," according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on behalf of the Federal Judiciary.
A manager at Forum 8 told KOMU the theaters plan to stay open for now.
There was no immediate response from the corporate office of Goodrich Quality Theaters.