Joseph Elledge faces an additional charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child with his indictment Friday by a Boone County grand jury.
Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight said he sought the additional charge based on the argument that Elledge separated his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, from the couple's child and that the separation created "a substantial risk to the life or body or health" to her.
Elledge, 24, and an MU student, is the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance, Knight said previously, though he has not been charged in connection with her presumed death. He was charged in October with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child as well as child abuse and neglect, related to bruising found on the couple's 1-year-old daughter.
Knight acknowledged the unusualness of the situation Friday: "I am not aware of any cases where someone has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for separating a mother from a child."
Elledge has pleaded not guilty and been held in the Boone County Jail since Oct. 25 on a $500,000 cash bond while searchers have looked in vain for Mengqi Ji's body in the Lamine River. Police have not said what led them to that spot.
At an explosive Nov. 6 hearing where Elledge's attorney sought unsuccessfully to reduce his client's bond, Knight played audio recordings of conversations between Joseph and Mengqi Ji. In them, Joseph can be heard saying he “will bury the earth under you” to Mengqi Ji. He also said, “I don’t like being with you. I’m eager to end it.”
This was also the hearing at which Knight revealed Elledge is a “prime suspect” in his wife’s disappearance.
Mengqi Ji, an MU graduate, has not been seen since she was reported missing Oct. 9 by Joseph Elledge.
The search for her body resumed Friday at the De Bourgmont Access of the Lamine River.
Missouri Task Force 1 and Army Corps of Engineers boats scanned areas up and down the river from the access point during the latest search. Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts said the Army Corps of Engineers has been helping with the search since day one, but today was the first time they sent out a boat.
As the boats traveled up and down the river, you could hear the sound of ice breaking in their wake at the quiet scene.
Tyler Messner contributed to this story.
Supervising editor is Katherine Reed