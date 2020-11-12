A Columbia man was arraigned Thursday afternoon on a charge of second-degree felony murder in the death of a teenager during an alleged marijuana transaction at the man’s home on Doris Drive in February.
Columbia Police originally believed the shooting death occurred during a home invasion, as previously reported in the Missourian.
A Boone County grand jury indicted Noah Swyers, 22, on three counts: second-degree felony murder, attempted sale of marijuana and illegal possession of firearm, according to the Nov. 6 indictment. The firearm charged stems from two previous felony convictions for robbery.
Swyers was in the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Court documents say Swyers allowed Justin T. Shelton and Joseph Taylor, 17, into his home to sell them 35 grams or less of marijuana. While Shelton inspected the marijuana, Taylor drew a gun and ordered everyone to lie down. Swyers then pulled his own .380 caliber handgun and shot Taylor multiple times. Shelton fled.
Swyers and an acquaintance removed the murder weapon and the marijuana from his home before calling police. Swyers told officers the shooting happened during a home invasion and that he was defending himself, according to a police release. Medics pronounced Taylor dead at the scene.
Police detained a 16-year-old juvenile on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence on April 7, as previously reported in the Missourian. At the time, it was still considered a home invasion and the investigation was ongoing.
Neither self-defense nor the “Castle Doctrine” — which allows Missouri residents to defend their homes from intruders — are not legal justification for shootings that occur during the commission of a felony, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle said in an interview.
In his motion to set Swyers’ bond amount, Swingle cited the Missouri Supreme Court’s decision in State v. Oates as precedent. The court ruled that “self-defense was not a defense to charges of second-degree murder based on felony murder.”
Felony murder is when someone dies as the result of the perpetration of another felony.
Swyers was arraigned Thursday afternoon in front of Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw. She scheduled a second arraignment with Circuit Judge Jeff Harris for Dec. 21.
Swyers is also pending prosecution for charges of the intent to sell marijuana on or about October 30.