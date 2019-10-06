Danielle Marine would've turned 34 this upcoming Thursday.
On Sunday, about 25 of her friends and family members marched along Providence Road to "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers, wearing t-shirts and holding signs calling for justice in her name.
Marine and Antonio Houston were killed on Sept. 22 near Rice Road and McKee Street. Columbia Police have not named any suspects.
Rev. James Gray started the march off with a prayer. Fifteen children, from ages 3 to 16, including Marine's children, attended the march.
Gray brought the young men in attendance forward during the prayer and challenged them to be leaders in the fight against gun violence.
"People have talked about how there is a dark cloud over Columbia right now," Gray said. "Well, there has been a dark cloud over Columbia for a long time. I see doctors, lawyers, senators here. No one can tell you you can't do something."
Tori Stevens and Launsherrae Brown organized the march and led the chants.
Chants aimed at passing cars on Providence Road ranged from "honk for justice" and "my mom is innocent," to "we want answers" and "solve this case."
At the corner of Rogers Street and Providence Road, near the entrance to Douglass Park, family members spoke about who Danielle Marine was and what those who killed her took from them.
As family members grieved, tears and light raindrops fell. Marine's mother, who goes by Miss Ann, chanted, "Put the guns down and love each other."
Miss Ann said to those who killed Marine, "My daughter is at peace. We are the ones who are hurting. Her kids and her family are the ones who have to deal with this."
Stevens called on people who know what happened to come forward. Wearing a t-shirt in memory of her brother, Anthony Warren, who was killed by a Waffle House security guard on New Year's Day 2018, she said, "Don't sit back and let this happen. These families want closure."