The Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation announced Wednesday that former state representative Katie Steele Danner will become its new executive director Jan. 1, replacing Columbia businesswoman Jan Grossmann.
Grossmann, who plans retire in December, has been the executive director since 2012, a news release from the foundation said.
The foundation supports women leaders and creates mentorship relationships for them. Danner said she participated in the program in 1983 and has been a volunteer ever since.
"I have seen firsthand, through my involvement in Greater Missouri for decades, the impact that this organization has had on our state," Danner said in the release.
Danner previously served as the director of the Division of Professional Registration at the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. She has been the director of the Missouri Division of Tourism and deputy director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. She served three terms in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1989 to 1994.
Danner also cited her work for projects in Branson, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri, including the Skaggs Foundation in Branson, Missouri.
“We are so excited about this announcement, as Katie brings to this position decades of experience and over 20 years of involvement with GMLF,” the foundation's board president, Kim Becking, said in the news release.