A plan to build 16 apartments on a 1.5-acre vacant property at the northwest corner of Green Meadows Road and Green Meadows Circle in south Columbia didn't pass muster with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night.
The commission voted 8-0 to recommend the Columbia City Council deny a request from A Civil Group, on behalf of property owners West Rock II LLC, to rezone the land from R-1, single-family residential, to PD, planned development.
West Rock’s plan for a development called The Godfrey proposes four four-plex apartment buildings for a total of 16 apartments with two bedrooms each, along with 37 parking spaces.
West Rock owner Matt Kelly told the commission that he hopes to develop high-quality affordable apartments that people would view to be as desirable as single-family homes. His target tenants would be young professionals and senior residents, he said.
City planner Rusty Palmer said in a report to the commission that reducing the proposed development to 12 apartments would be more appropriate for the site, which is one of the last remaining vacant properties in the Green Meadows area.
The staff also suggested West Rock’s plan would place the apartments too close to the street, and it disliked the fact that some of the apartments’ entrances would not face the street. Overall, it felt the development was out of character for the surrounding area.
The property is bordered by Rock Bridge Christian Church and single-family neighborhoods.
Commissioners agreed with the staff. They were unhappy that the backs of the apartment buildings would face the neighborhoods and with the accessibility of the site. They also worried about the impact on traffic, particularly at peak driving times.
Commission Chairwoman Sara Loe said the design of the proposed development didn't align with Kelly's assertion that one of his target markets is senior citizens because its design would prohibit tenants from easily walking to nearby amenities.
Commissioner Anthony Stanton disliked the design of the development and the fact that it was pitched as an example of affordable housing. Engineer Jay Gebhardt of A Civil Group told the commission it would be hard to guess what the apartments might rent for, but he estimated they would not cost less than $1,000 a month and probably no more than $1,500 or $1,600 a month.
Stanton said the developer was simply trying to win votes by raising the issue of affordable housing.
"I think you need to open your eyes and be more innovative," Stanton said, "...and stop using affordable housing as a marketing ploy."
Stanton suggested a cottage-style development, which normally includes common green space, would be appropriate for the site.
Gebhardt said the commission and city decision-makers need to recognize the link between density and affordability. Reducing Kelly's Godfrey plan to 12 apartments rather than 16, he said, inevitably would mean higher rent costs. Density, he said, also meets the city's goal of infill development and reduced sprawl.
Gebhardt also noted that plans already have been drawn for a single-family development of seven homes on the site, which the existing zoning would allow. That, he said, would include no green space, other than small front and back yards. He said the plan Kelly is offering retains 50% of the property as green space.
Rebecca Shaw, who lives on nearby Vail Drive, spoke against the plan, saying affordable housing shouldn't require stacking people on top of one another. In response to a question from Commissioner Michael MacMann, she said she would prefer single-family homes to apartments on the lot.