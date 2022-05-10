Attorneys for former Missouri Governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens and his ex-wife will deliver potential mediators for their custody dispute following a Tuesday morning hearing.
Both attorneys agreed to provide options for mediation by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Their preliminary ideas, brought up before a Boone County family court judge, were nixed due to concerns over certification and location.
Court records show Greitens and Sheena Greitens have previously used mediation, though a mediator was removed from their case in April.
Neither of the parties appeared in the courtroom. Another hearing is scheduled in their custody battle for May 27 to determine whether the case can move to Texas, where Sheena Greitens now lives.
Last week, a judge ruled that Greitens would be able to access his ex-wife's phone records. He has accused her of conspiring with prominent national Republicans to tank his Senate candidacy.
Sheena Greitens accused her ex-husband of physical abuse toward her and their children in a March affidavit.