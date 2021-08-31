Greyhound announced the opening of a new stop beginning Wednesday in downtown Columbia at Wabash Station, 126 N. Tenth St.
“The new stop will provide extra parking and room for customers to board and unboard,” said Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the City of Columbia.
“The bus will stop twice a day, at 1:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., Monday through Saturday,” she said.
The closest Greyhound stop to Columbia previously has been at the Midway Truck Stop and Travel Plaza, off I-70 and Old U.S. 40. That is a 20-minute drive from downtown, making it difficult for someone to walk to that location.
The new stop will be more accessible to students and residents of downtown.
“Greyhound is proud to work with the City of Columbia to bring connectivity to students at the University of Missouri, Stephens College, Columbia College and transit users in downtown Columbia,” Sarah Hoogerhyde, the midwest region area manager of Greyhound Lines, Inc., said in a press release. “The new stop also provides seamless connectivity to local transit which adds convenience for travelers.”
Tickets must be purchased online at Greyhound.com or on the Greyhound mobile app, according to the release. If customers prefer a printed ticket, they can purchase them from the Midway Truck Stop and Travel Plaza location.
Greyhound representatives could not be reached for additional information about ticket prices or destinations available from the new Columbia stop.