The Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge has reopened after being closed since early June for repairs to its deck.

The bridge had been scheduled to be closed through August, but the work was completed earlier than expected.

The repairs are part of a larger $3.9 million project that will see repairs on multiple bridges over and along U.S. 63 in Boone and Callaway counties.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release that work on the northbound bridge over Bonne Femme Creek has already begun. Repairs to five more bridges are scheduled for the coming months.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.