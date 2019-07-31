The Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge has reopened after being closed since early June for repairs to its deck.
The bridge had been scheduled to be closed through August, but the work was completed earlier than expected.
The repairs are part of a larger $3.9 million project that will see repairs on multiple bridges over and along U.S. 63 in Boone and Callaway counties.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release that work on the northbound bridge over Bonne Femme Creek has already begun. Repairs to five more bridges are scheduled for the coming months.