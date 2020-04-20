A campaign organized by the Missing Person Support Center (MPSC) has raised more than $17,000 in just over a week for a new search for Mengqi Ji.
A Boone County grand jury indicted Mengqi's Ji's husband Joseph Elledge in February for first-degree murder for the death of his wife. Investigators said they think Elledge strangled or suffocated Mengqi Ji and disposed of her body in a river, according to details in a probable cause statement filed Feb. 19.
A trial for the murder charge is set for June 2.
MPSC said it worked with local law enforcement to create a plan to support efforts to find Mengqi Ji. Police and divers have been searching the Lamine River, saying they have solid information suggesting her body may be there.
"MPSC is pledging $10,000 to the the cost of building the levee (on the Lamine River)," according to the fundraising page. "The remaining amount will go to Mengqi Ji's family to go towards their efforts to win custody of Mengqi Ji's 1-year-old daughter."
Mengqi Ji has been missing since October.