Work on outer roads along I-70 in Columbia will begin April 6 to improve the highway's pavement and safety.
A contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation will install new guardrails along I-70 Drive Southeast between the U.S. Route 63 connector and St. Charles Road. The area near the Hominy Creek Bridge will also be affected.
The road will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and flaggers will help direct traffic. The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution and anticipate longer commute times.
The project is part of a longer series of updates this year to install guardrail and overlay on I-70 outer roads throughout Boone and Callaway counties. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.