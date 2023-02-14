A city official says building repairs around downtown that have impacted pedestrians and traffic will be resolved soon.

City of Columbia Building Regulations Supervisor John Simon said the Guitar Building has been stabilized after non-structural wall elements collapsed in mid-January, while repairs to damaged panels at The Rise apartments on Ninth Street are nearing completion.

  • Community reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis in news writing and reporting. Reach me at asgqw6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

