A city official says building repairs around downtown that have impacted pedestrians and traffic will be resolved soon.
City of Columbia Building Regulations Supervisor John Simon said the Guitar Building has been stabilized after non-structural wall elements collapsed in mid-January, while repairs to damaged panels at The Rise apartments on Ninth Street are nearing completion.
Guitar Building
A more permanent parapet wall along the roof of the Guitar Building will be installed sometime this year, according to Simon.
At the time of the parapet wall’s partial collapse, there was fear that there could be more damage, so safety precautions were put in place to avoid any potential harm to pedestrians and motorists, Simon said in an email.
“Temporary safety measures were taken to stabilize the parapet on the Guitar Building. The measures taken were prepared, monitored and approved by a licensed professional engineer,” Simon said.
Simon said that the failing portion of parapet was removed, the remaining parapet has been braced and that the safety fencing was removed on Jan. 26 after approval from the design professional in charge.
The street’s eastbound lane reopened on Jan. 27 following the removal of safety fencing. The suite located at 810 E. Walnut St. that was previously closed has also been reopened.
As of right now, Simon said there is not a set date or timeline for when the building’s parapet will be replaced, but it will be done by the end of 2023.
The Rise
The scaffolding located by The Rise apartments and El Rey Cocina and Cantina remains on the south and east sides of the building, but Simon said he expects the work to be completed after two more weeks.
A construction crew is making repairs to the cement board rainscreen panels that cracked due to faulty installation.
The scaffolding adjacent to the building was initially placed in mid-August to prevent injury from the cracked cement board panels, Simon said.
“To the best of my understanding, the fiber cement panel manufacturer’s installation instructions for pre-drilling and placement of fasteners were not always followed correctly,” Simon said.
The developer has construction crews following repair recommendations from a registered design professional.
Simon said that he has received correspondence from the developer that there is about another two weeks’ worth of work to complete, weather permitting.