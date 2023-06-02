Black drivers in Columbia continue to be stopped more often than drivers of other races, according to a report from Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
Police have stopped Black drivers in Columbia and in all of Missouri at a higher rate than any other racial group since at least 2000, when the state began tracking police stops in its annual Vehicle Stops Report.
Columbia police are about 4.8 times more likely to stop Black drivers than white drivers, according to police self-reporting for 2022. This is higher than in 2021, when police were 3.95 times more likely to stop Black drivers.
Officers from the Boone County Sheriff's Department are 3.26 times more likely to stop Black drivers, a decrease from 3.61 in 2021.
In Missouri at large, police were 1.7 times more likely to stop Black drivers, a slight decrease from 2021's figure of 1.76.
The report expresses the discrepancy in arrests in terms of a disparity index. An index of 1 would mean that a racial group is stopped at a rate equal to their proportion of the population. The disparity index for Black drivers in Columbia is 3.51. In 2021, this figure was 3.18.
Last year, the Police Chief's Vehicle Stops Committee requested data on stops where police took no action. Members of the committee said that if police stop Black drivers and take no action more often than they stop people of other races, that may signal bias.
This year's report includes that data.
In Columbia, about 5% of stops resulted in no action across nearly all racial groups. Boone County took no action roughly 2% of the time for most groups.
But Columbia officers took no action 13.6% of the time they stopped Native American drivers, and officers with the county sheriff's department took no action in about 10% of stops of Native American drivers and 4% of stops of Asian drivers.
Stopped drivers' ZIP codes are a new element of this year's report. Of the Black drivers stopped by police in 2022, 62.5% were away from home. Roughly equal numbers of white drivers were stopped in and outside their ZIP codes.
In Columbia, 85.3% of Black drivers and 72.7% of white drivers stopped by police are local. St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Boone County were all also more likely to stop residents than non-residents.
It appears from the report that most of the police departments that stop more Black non-residents than residents are large metropolitan agencies. These include the Kansas City suburbs of Independence and Lee's Summit and the St. Louis suburbs of St. Charles and Florissant.