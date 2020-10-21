The atmosphere was tense as three Hocus Pocus witches strode into the room. Among them were Valerie Werner, her daughter, Ashley Robertson, and granddaughter, Harmony Robertson.
“I’m here to carve a pumpkin with my granddaughter,” Werner said, adjusting her wig and some of the detailing on her Hocus Pocus-inspired costume.
Werner and her fellow ‘witches’ were all dressed up for Halloween festivities at the “Gut the Gourd” pumpkin-carving event, where families like her own gathered to decorate pumpkins and dress up in festive costumes.
“We watched Hocus Pocus multiple times in the last two weeks, which is what inspired the costume,” Werner said, posing for a photograph beside her daughter and granddaughter.
Another attendee, Lexi Ried, watched as her daughter painted a miniature pumpkin across a table covered with newspapers and pumpkin guts.
The event, sponsored by the city of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, was held at the Armory Sports Center in downtown Columbia. Parks and Recreation provided various different sized, multi-colored pumpkins, which had all been donated from local farms, including Strawberry Hill Farm, Peach Tree Farm and Eschenbrenner Farms.
“We wanted to reach out to the community and come up with events that are family friendly,” Recreation Specialist Jay Bradley said, explaining that the Parks and Recreation Department is cognizant of COVID-19 and planned events in line with the Health Department’s regulations.
Bradley explained that the indoor event was capped at 20 people, which was why it was spread out over both Monday and Wednesday evenings.
Hyeyoon Son, her husband, Wook Han, and their daughter, Sia Han, spent time picking out a pumpkin to carve and decorate.
“They have a lot of interesting information and activities,” Son said, explaining that she found the event on Facebook and decided to bring her daughter.
Son and her family will be donating the jack o’ lantern her daughter makes to the Columbia Public Library’s Jack-o’-lantern Jamboree, a sunset drive-by of carved pumpkins by local artists that will light up the outer wall of the library’s south parking lot.
While the “Gut the Gourd” event series ended Wednesday night, Bradley promised that Parks and Recreation will continue to host COVID-19-friendly events, starting with donating some of the leftover pumpkins to people in the community for their Halloween festivities.